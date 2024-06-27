Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $68.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

