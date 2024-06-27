Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,471,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,192. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

