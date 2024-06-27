Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 127,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,036. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

