Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $140.38. 2,133,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

