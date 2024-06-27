Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $180.84. 109,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

