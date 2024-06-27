Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 635,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,931. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

