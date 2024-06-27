AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Up 4%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 258,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 392,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 325.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

