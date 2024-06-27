ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 409.1% in June

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGESY remained flat at $46.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $1.3185 dividend. This is a positive change from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

