Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Up 154.7% in June

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the May 31st total of 518,200 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Airship AI Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AISP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11. Airship AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Airship AI in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Stories

