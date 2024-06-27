Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.32

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 438159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
