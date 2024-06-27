Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.26

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 103242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 95.74%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

