Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE ATD traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,253. The firm has a market cap of C$74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$64.82 and a 1-year high of C$87.27.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.