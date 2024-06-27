Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.08.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
