Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

