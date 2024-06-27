Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.82. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 23,371 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

