American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stake Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 3.38% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,792,000 after buying an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,308 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 263,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 74,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,675,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. 18,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,668. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $934.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Announces Dividend

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

