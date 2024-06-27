American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $228.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.26. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

