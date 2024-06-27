Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HCOW stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $28.73.
About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
