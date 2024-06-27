Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMLX. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.83 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.