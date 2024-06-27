Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$53.57

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.57.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

TSE MTY opened at C$43.84 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$43.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

