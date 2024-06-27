Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 1,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Stock Down 23.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £811,896.80, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

