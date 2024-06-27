Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Up 7.7%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 51,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.