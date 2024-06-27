Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
