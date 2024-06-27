Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

