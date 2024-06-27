ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.98. The company had a trading volume of 135,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.08 and a 200 day moving average of $332.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ANSYS by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in ANSYS by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

