Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,060,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,638,073 shares.The stock last traded at $39.09 and had previously closed at $39.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 309,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

