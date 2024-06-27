Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 37,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 277.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

