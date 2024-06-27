Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 334.9% in June

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,200 shares, an increase of 334.9% from the May 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 89.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %
APDN stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 364,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $37.20.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
