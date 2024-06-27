ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
ARC Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ARX stock opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.13.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC Resources
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$597,961.59. Insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.