ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.13.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.85.

In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$597,961.59. Insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

