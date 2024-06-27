Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Up 14.2%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.
