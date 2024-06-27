Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,171 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 671,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,938. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

