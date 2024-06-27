Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $212,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $867.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

