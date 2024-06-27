Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,437 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

STIP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 168,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,258. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.