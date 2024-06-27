Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

