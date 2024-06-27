Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $605,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 82,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,624,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.1 %

OZK traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 622,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

