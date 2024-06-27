AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 0.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.31. 3,161,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,409,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.