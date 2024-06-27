Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Astika Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASKH remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Astika has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.
About Astika
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astika
- What are earnings reports?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.