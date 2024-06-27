Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Astika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASKH remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Astika has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Astika alerts:

About Astika

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.