ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

ATN International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 177.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 177.8%.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 12,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,525. ATN International has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $186.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

