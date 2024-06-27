Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 61666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.61. The firm has a market cap of £99 million, a PE ratio of 1,745.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

