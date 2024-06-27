Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $452.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.49 and a 200 day moving average of $401.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $602.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

