AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 4,148,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,572,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

