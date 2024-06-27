Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.74 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Audius has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $181.98 million and $5.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

