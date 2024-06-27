Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.13 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.13 billion and approximately $345.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.71 or 0.00042065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,204,630 coins and its circulating supply is 393,858,260 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.