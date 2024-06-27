Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Reaches $377.13 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $27.93 or 0.00045258 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.00 billion and approximately $377.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,212,555 coins and its circulating supply is 393,866,185 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

