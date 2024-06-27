Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

