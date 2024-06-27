Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Avance Gas Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Avance Gas stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.
Avance Gas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.