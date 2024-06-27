Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Avance Gas Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Avance Gas stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

