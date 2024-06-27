Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 5.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.31% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,075,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 125,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 462,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,650. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

