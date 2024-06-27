Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $916.86 million and $26.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00010115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,229,842 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,206,325.41881186 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.06819469 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $25,066,932.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

