AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Down 0.6%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.93. 26,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 15,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPI. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

