Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 43800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

