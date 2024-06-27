B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,582,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,331,139 shares during the quarter. B2Gold makes up approximately 9.8% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after buying an additional 856,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.57.
B2Gold Stock Up 1.5 %
B2Gold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.