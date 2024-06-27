B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,582,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,331,139 shares during the quarter. B2Gold makes up approximately 9.8% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after buying an additional 856,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

B2Gold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.